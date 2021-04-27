Woman shot in vehicle on Rickert Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, a woman was shot in a vehicle on the first block of Rickert Ave.

Buffalo police responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to ECMC, where she was treated and released.

Police are looking for more information on this case. Anyone with information can call or text the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.