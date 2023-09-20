BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night.
Police responded to Woltz Avenue around 8:30 p.m. They say the 47-year-old victim had been shot while she was outside.
Identified as a Buffalo resident, she was taken to ECMC. Anyone with information should call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
