BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night.

Police responded to Woltz Avenue around 8:30 p.m. They say the 47-year-old victim had been shot while she was outside.

Identified as a Buffalo resident, she was taken to ECMC. Anyone with information should call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.