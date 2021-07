BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 19-year-old Hamburg woman was shot in the leg and foot area while standing outside in the 1200 block of Clinton Street overnight.

Officials tell us officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Hamburg woman is in stable condition at ECMC after she was taken there by ambulance.

Police are investigating the matter and ask anyone with information to contact them on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.