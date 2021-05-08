Woman struck and killed while riding bike Friday night in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead after being hit and killed while riding a bike Friday night just before 11:30.

Buffalo Police accident investigators say 24-year-old Zaire Pittman of Tonawanda was driving a Ford Taurus east on East Ferry near Wohlers Avenue when he struck the bicyclist.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are attempting to identify her, according to officials.

Police arrested Pittman and charged him with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and ability impaired by drugs.