BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in critical conditional after being struck by a vehicle on Elmwood Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.
At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the scene of a “serious vehicle/pedestrian accident” near the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue where, they say, a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle, according to police, was traveling southbound and struck the pedestrian, a 21-year-old Buffalo woman, as she was attempting to cross Elmwood Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to ECMC where she is listed in critical condition.
Police say no charges have been filed and the accident is under investigation.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.