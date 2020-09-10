Women who threw Molotov cocktails into Breckenridge St. home get prison time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo women who threw multiple Molotov cocktails into a west side home learned their fate Thursday.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the sentencing of 41-year-old Latoya Austin and 29-year-old Ayesha Patterson.

Austin will spend six-and-a-half years in state prison with two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision, and Patterson will spend five years in state prison with two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision.

The two women admitted to throwing multiple bottles containing gasoline with an ignited wick into the lower level of a multi-family home on Breckenridge Street on January 1 at 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the incident occurred after Austin and Patterson were involved in a domestic dispute with one of the residents of the home.

Due to their actions, a fire broke out in the house, displacing six residents. Three children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for evaluation, as well as a police officer going to ECMC to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Austin pleaded guilty to an arson account in July, and Patterson pleaded guilty to the same charge in February, the DA’s Office tells us.

