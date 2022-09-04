BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district.

Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just a hobby for him, but became bigger over the years. Now, that they’re open, Erikson and his employees are thrilled to showcase a wide range of buffalo-themed works of art.

“We specialize in, well we tell people, just about everything. We really like to be creative and do a lot of Buffalo-themed gifts. Obviously the city means a lot to us and being down here, downtown means a lot, especially in this beautiful historic district,” Erikson said.

He says he hopes that opening the shop encourages other business owners to invest in the downtown area to help build Buffalo’s resurgence.