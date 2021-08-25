Work now underway to stop USS The Sullivans from sinking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Work is now underway to stop the USS The Sullivans from sinking.

Divers began making emergency repairs to the destroyer’s hull this morning.

The 78-year-old ship has been taking on water because of its age and harsh Western New York winters.

Buffalo’s Naval Park says it will take a community effort to save The Sullivans. Donations have been coming in from across the area.

Representatives of the naval park also say today’s first step wouldn’t be possible without help from people like local developer Douglas Jemal, who wanted to preserve this piece of history.

The naval park is still trying to meet it’s $1 million goal for more extensive repairs. The “Save The Sullivans” campaign is about $465,000 short.

The campaign runs until Halloween.