Work to be done on facade of Convention Center; new facility “on the back burner,” Poloncarz says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County officials announced Tuesday morning that work will be done to the front side of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
The work is scheduled to be finished in December of next year.
In the past, County Executive Mark Poloncarz has expressed interest in building a new convention center in 2023. The plan does not appear to be in the forefront of leaders’ minds, as Poloncarz said a new center is “on the back burner.”
