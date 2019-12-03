Worker charged with stabbing restaurant owner on Elmwood Ave.

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with stabbing a restaurant owner on Elmwood Ave.

This past Sunday, prosecutors say John Luper, III, was working in the kitchen of the restaurant when he got into an argument with the owner.

Luper then allegedly stabbed the owner in the torso with a chef knife. The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated.

Luper was charged with second-degree assault and will be back in court on Thursday. His bail was set at $5,000.

If convicted, Luper could spend up to seven years in prison.

