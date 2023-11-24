BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A roofer is dead after falling from a building they were working on Thursday in South Buffalo, Buffalo police officials said.

The worker fell from the roof of St. John’s Parkside, an early childhood center, and was declared deceased at the scene just before 1 p.m., according to officials.

OLV Human Services told News 4 in a statement that they are working with local authorities and contractors to learn more information, and “our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to those involved.”