BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man died Monday after falling off a seventh-story patio while working on a building in Buffalo, city officials announced Wednesday.
Officials say the 49-year-old man fell and suffered life-threatening injuries just before 1 p.m. Monday while doing work at 1088 Delaware Avenue. He died from his injuries a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.