BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man died Monday after falling off a seventh-story patio while working on a building in Buffalo, city officials announced Wednesday.

Officials say the 49-year-old man fell and suffered life-threatening injuries just before 1 p.m. Monday while doing work at 1088 Delaware Avenue. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation.

