Workers at nation’s first unionized Starbucks in Buffalo walk off the job due to “unsafe working conditions”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United says the employees of the nation’s first unionized store, right here in Buffalo, have walked off the job.

According to the group, the workers left due to “unsafe working conditions.”

“They have been pressured to work by Starbucks despite understaffing and health concerns,” Starbucks Workers United wrote. “We believe everyone deserves the right to feel safe at work! Partners will return when it’s safe to do so.”

Live on Instagram, a protest could be seen taking place outside the store. You can watch the video here.

It was just last month that the Elmwood Village coffee shop became the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in the United States to unionize.

In order to unionize, a store needs a majority vote, which means at least 50 percent, plus one. During recent votes, Hamburg’s Camp Road location voted against unionizing, while Cheektowaga’s Genesee Street election results are unclear due to contested votes.

A number of other local Starbucks stores have been taking steps to unionize, too. Those are located at Sheridan and Bailey in Amherst, Walden and Anderson in Cheektowaga, and Transit and French in Depew.

Outside of New York, Starbucks workers in Boston, Massachusetts are also looking to unionize after the results of the Elmwood Village vote.

Newly unionized workers at ⁦@Starbucks⁩ on Elmwood walk off the job with concerns over Covid protocol ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ at 4,5&6 pic.twitter.com/b7LSWJdaxN — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) January 5, 2022