Workers clean vandalized McKinley monument

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City employees went to work today cleaning up after vandals damaged the monument of President William McKinley in Buffalo.

Police reported the vandalism over the weekend.

It’s been frustrating for those doing the clean-up to see what’s happened there.

“Nothing here is gonna be resolved by the actions being taken here today. We spent a couple thousand dollars in chemical alone, not including the manpower to remove all of this graffiti,” Wilbur Olivencia of Buffalo said.

Olivencia says his crews have had to clean up four scenes like this one in recent days.

