BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local World War II veteran turned 99 years old Sunday.

Sergeant Paul Woods served in the Philippines during World War II. Sunday he received several awards and proclamations from local leaders.

“Today I am 99 years old, hallelujah,” he said.

This summer the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park is going to open up the first-ever African American veterans monument in the United States. Construction is expected to start in within a month.