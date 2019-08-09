World’s biggest bounce house comes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for some family fun this weekend?

Kids and adults can jump around in the Guinness Book of World Records-certified world’s largest bounce house right here in Buffalo.

The Big Bounce America Tour has rolled into the City of Good Neighbors, complete with a 10,000 square-foot bounce house.

Made for people of all ages, the structure is 40 times the size of an average bounce house. It features a 900-foot long inflatable obstacle course, ball pit and a giant slide.

To make sure the fun is safe, the bounce sessions are divided by age group, with different times set aside for toddlers, kids under eight, kids 15 and under, and adults.

Ticket prices vary by age and go from $18-30 for a 3-hour session.

Those ready to bounce must dress for the occasion, with socks and comfy clothing.

You can check it out this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., as well as the following weekend right at the outer harbor.

For tickets and more info head here.