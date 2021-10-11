Wrestling fans head to Riverworks for Empire State Wrestling’s 4th and Gold match

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens headed into the ring Monday for the 4th and Gold match at Buffalo Riverworks.

This is a competition from empire state wrestling.

Athletes from all over the U.S. and even some from right here in Western New York faced off Sunday night. One wrestler we spoke with grew up right in South Buffalo and says he’s excited to be back representing his hometown.

“It means a lot to me to be able to put on for my city, to have 716 on my knee pads, every time the commentators talk, they talk about me being from Buffalo, my entrance theme, they talk about Buffalo in it. So it’s very important to me and very cool for me,” said Daniel Garcia, Empire State Wrestling.

The event wrapped up a few hours ago.