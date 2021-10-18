WWE coming to Buffalo in December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is getting even more professional wrestling as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced a show at the KeyBank Center.

As part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour, a number of athletes will perform here on December 30.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They start at $20 each and will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Advertised on the card is a six-man tag team match featuring Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taking on Roman Reigns and The Usos. Additionally, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair are scheduled to have a match for the RAW Women’s Championship.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

