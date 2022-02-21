WWE Raw coming to KeyBank Center in April

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WWE is coming back to Buffalo on April 18.

Raw, the company’s flagship television show, will be shot live from the KeyBank Center that night.

Tickets for the action, which begins at 7:30 p.m., start at $20. They’ll go on sale this Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

Currently, the event is advertising a tag team bout between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, as well as a three-way fight between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is also slated to make an appearance.

Raw airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on the USA Network. To get tickets for this show, head to Ticketmaster when they go on sale.