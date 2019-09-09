Breaking News
Body seen laying in street as Buffalo police investigate tractor trailer incident at Sycamore and Lathrop

WWE Smackdown coming to Buffalo in November

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WWE logo from the company’s Twitter page.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro wrestling, or as the WWE calls it, sports entertainment, is coming back to Buffalo this fall.

WWE Smackdown will be at the KeyBank Center on the first night of November, starting at 7:45 p.m.

Wrestlers scheduled to appear at the event include Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Heavy Machinery and Ember Moon.

Tickets for the show go on sale September 14 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss