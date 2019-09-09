WWE Smackdown coming to Buffalo in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro wrestling, or as the WWE calls it, sports entertainment, is coming back to Buffalo this fall.

WWE Smackdown will be at the KeyBank Center on the first night of November, starting at 7:45 p.m.

Wrestlers scheduled to appear at the event include Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Heavy Machinery and Ember Moon.

Tickets for the show go on sale September 14 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.