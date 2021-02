BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Country Cares radiothon for St. Jude kicked off Thursday morning, and over the past five years, WYRK and its listeners have helped raise more than $1 million.

Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., callers and viewers can make a difference by donating. Here’s how:

Call 1-800-372-4999

Text “WYRK” to 626262

Donate online

By becoming a Partner in Hope for $19/month, you will receive a free t-shirt.