BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sahlen Field was filled Friday night with the sounds of country music and country fans.

Friday marked the return of radio station WYRK’s Taste of Country concert.

Performers included Tim McGraw, Billy Currington and Walker Hayes.

Fans told News they look forward to “The Taste” year after year.

“It’s amazing for them coming to Buffalo, brings more entertainment to the city, more people to come around, and everything, it’s awesome,” said Robert Cicero, Niagara Falls.

“This is just the start of the country season here in Buffalo, but this is one of the best concerts you can go to,” added Kelly Payne, Cheektowaga.

This was the first WYRK Taste of Country since 2019.