YMCA’s William Emslie location celebrates end of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The YMCA is celebrating the end of summer.

The Y’s William Emslie location on the city’s east side hosted a special party today, with a focus on the city’s seniors.

Among the topics discussed were the issues facing the older adult community in 2021, including the importance of COVID vaccines.

“So we’ve hosted vaccination clinics here and we’ve encouraged seniors,” Executive Director of the William Emslie YMCA Danielle Roberts said. “Obviously it’s up to their choice if you’re not vaccinated, obviously they’re wearing a mask today, a majority of our seniors because they are vulnerable population have already taken advantage of getting vaccinated.”

About 350 people turned out for today’s picnic.