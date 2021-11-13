YMCA’s “Y on the Fly” program hosts family food giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another company is helping Western New Yorkers, the YMCA’s “Y on the Fly” program is hosting two food giveaways.

Saturday members of Buffalo State’s women ice hockey team helped staff distribute fresh produce to families. The “Y on the Fly” visits communities and offers free programs for kids to stay healthy and build positive relationships with others.

“For the YMCA we’re all about health and wellness. And for the ‘Y on the Fly’ in particular bringing that outside of our borders and really expanding our reach. So we want to increase access in any way we can,” said Mollie Dana, Community Outreach Director, YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

The program makes bi-weekly Saturday stops and will have a Thanksgiving meal box and turkey giveaway next Saturday, November 20 at The Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry Street.