BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Just a reminder, you can still help keep a child warm this winter season.

News 4 teamed up with Colvin Cleaners for our annual Coats 4 Kids campaign and right now more than 4,700 items were donated.

Colvin Cleaners says all donations are cleaned and sanitized before given away.

If you have any gently used coats, scarves, hats. Gloves or want to make a monetary donation, click here for more information.