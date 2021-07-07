BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People will get the chance to rappel over one of Buffalo’s tallest buildings this fall.
If enough money is raised for the United Way and Oishei Children’s Hospital, people will be able to go “Over the Edge” of M&T Bank’s headquarters on Main St.
The event is happening on October 2.
To see how you can donate and register for “Over the Edge,” click or tap here.
- Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
- You could go “over the edge” of M&T Bank’s headquarters
- Town of Tonawanda man admits to sexually abusing child over several years
- Police have suspect in custody following shooting that injured 4, including 3-year-old
- Slaughter to replace Skid Row during Batavia Downs concert series