You could go “over the edge” of M&T Bank’s headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People will get the chance to rappel over one of Buffalo’s tallest buildings this fall.

If enough money is raised for the United Way and Oishei Children’s Hospital, people will be able to go “Over the Edge” of M&T Bank’s headquarters on Main St.

The event is happening on October 2.

To see how you can donate and register for “Over the Edge,” click or tap here.