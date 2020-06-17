You could mistake your federal stimulus payment for another piece of junk mail

About 4 million Americans are receiving their stimulus payments, not by check, not be direct deposit, but with debit cards.

The problem is, the way the debit card is packaged, you could mistake it for another piece of junk mail, or worse yet, a scam.

Those Economic Impact Payments are part of a recovery plan to get the economy going, and just about every American adult qualifies for one, either directly deposited into your bank account, or mailed in a check.

Marie, as we will call a viewer, got a debit card in the mail.

“It was from a bank I had never heard from. It came in a plain envelope, and I just was shredding my other junk mail, and just reached over and shred it.”

A sick feeling then set in when Marie took another look at the enclosure and saw the debit card was actually her stimulus payment.

She tried in vain to put the card back together.

“I saw that little piece of paper about this is your COVID payment, it said enclosed, and I was sick as the shredder went off,” Marie said. “It is a white envelope, it comes with a return address of Omaha, Nebraska, and Money Network Cardholder Services.”

Kathy Stokes, the Director of Fraud Prevention Programs for AARP says this debit card confusion happens a lot more than you might think but says all is not lost. There is an 800 number folks can call to fix their mistake.

Marie has contacted MetaBank, the issuer of the stimulus card, and the AARP says she should be hearing back within 7-10 days.

We have also contacted MetaBank because Marie, not her real name, says she has not received confirmation her correspondence was actually received.