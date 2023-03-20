BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spots are filling up quickly for people to rappel down Seneca One Tower, all for a good cause.

“Over the Edge for The Arc Erie County” will take place on June 14. Funds raised from this event will support the non-profit organization, which seeks to better the lives of those with developmental disabilities.

In all, “Over the Edge” will allow 44 people to rappel down Seneca One Tower, which at 529 feet is the tallest building in Erie County. All who take part in this daring stunt will have to raise at least $2,000 in advance of the event.

Anyone who’s bold enough to sign up can register here.

In addition to the rappelling event, a “Party in the Plaza” celebration will take place that day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We could not be more thrilled to participate in this fundraiser and to bring this larger-than-life event to one of the most exciting new buildings in Buffalo, helping spread awareness as far as we can to show our community and beyond how they can support our important mission,” Doug DiGesare, CEO of The Arc Erie County, said. “The Arc Erie County has been dedicated to supporting people with developmental disabilities for more than 70 years, and it’s through the help of fundraisers like ‘Over the Edge for The Arc Erie County’ that we’re able to help the individuals we serve reach their full potential and experience incredible accomplishments.”