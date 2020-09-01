Young California girl found safe in Buffalo thanks to tip from Live PD viewer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is providing a little more background in the story we brought you yesterday of six-year-old Talia Jones, missing from California since June of last year, found in the Queen City safely.

According to the center, finding Jones was thanks to a tip from a Live PD viewer.

Officials say her mother, Melinda Davis, does not have legal custody of Jones and was charged with child stealing.

Talia has a life-threatening medical condition, and finding her was critical because it was unlikely she was receiving necessary medical care, investigators say.

Her case was featured on Live PD back in May, and a viewer immediately recognized Davis and Jones and called the MCMEC call center.

The caller revealed that Jones and her mother were seen on their way to upstate New York, according to officials.

“This is an awesome example of the power of television and how one alert person made a difference,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We urge everyone to pay attention to the faces of missing kids. It just takes one person to bring home a missing child.”