Young child in critical condition, two others injured in Donovan Drive shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, three people, including a young child, were shot on Donovan Drive in Buffalo.

According to police, a large group was gathered outside on the first block of the street when the shooting began.

It’s not clear what condition the adult victims are in, but the child is in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Buffalo is seeing a very violent year. Over the holiday weekend, 14 people were hurt in 10 separate shootings.

“Its a combination of the clergy, community activists, and BPD, all working together as one unit, and helping this stem,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “And so now, I’m hopeful that as we’re coming out of COVID here, and we get back on the street more, we can reverse these numbers.”

Right now, Buffalo is on track to see 90 homicides throughout the year.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.