BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say the girl was hit around 6:30 p.m. at Woltz Avenue and Sycamore Street. She was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment. Buffalo Police say the young girl’s injuries appear serious.

