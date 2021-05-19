Your cat or dog could be the face of Resurgence’s new summer beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Resurgence Brewing Company is raising money for local animal shelters with a contest that could see your pet on a can of beer.

It’s the Buffalo’s Top Dog & Coolest Cat contest. The brewery is searching for the canine and feline faces that will be featured on its new summer brew.

Only one dog and one cat will be chosen, and all proceeds from the contest, including votes, will benefit the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club.

Pets can be entered into the contest until Friday, June 18 at 9 p.m. Each vote costs one dollar, but entering your pet is free.

The dog and cat with the most votes will win, and will be invited to Resurgence’s pet-friendly “Resurgence to the Rescue” fundraising party on August 1.

To vote or enter your pet, click/tap here.