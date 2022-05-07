BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students from across Western New York showed off their story-telling skills Friday night at Buffalo State College.

This marks the sixth year for the “Youth Voices Conference.”

Student presentations ranged from spoken word poetry to documentary films, in celebration of stories and talents of students in grades Kindergarten through 12. It’s also an opportunity to share experiences and hear other students’ perspectives.

Students from more than a dozen local schools attended the conference.