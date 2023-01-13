BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Roswell Park is encouraging middle and high school-aged students to join their street team program called YRoswell.

Students will be part of a program aimed at younger generations of children trying to get involved in the community. They will also learn a little bit more about medical science backgrounds. The program also offers support to younger generations of cancer patients.

These students share a goal of a cancer-free world by spreading awareness, hosting fundraisers, and helping out at various Roswell Park events throughout the year.

Jamie Schuh was once part of this program and is now a Roswell Park Oncology Clinical Nurse Educator. She credits YRoswell for leading her into her career.

“Once my family members both had some health issues, then I kind of knew I wanted to get more into, like, the nursing field,” Schuh said. “And this opportunity came about when I was in high school, so I jumped on it and I really loved the kind of working with the community, but also that link back to educating younger people but also our community about prevention strategies and screenings.”

Participating students meet once a month. They have the opportunity to fundraise and go into the community to do educational events. Roswell Park is accepting applications until Friday, January 20th. To apply, click or tap here.