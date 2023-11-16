BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Newly elected Buffalo Common councilmember Zeneta Everhart joined News 4 to discuss her plans for the Masten District.

Everhart, who will represent the Masten District, is one of the first women elected to the common council since 2014.

“Why did it take so long?” Everhart said. “A woman’s voice is necessary is everything we do in this country… it’s important that our voices are being heard because the decisions being made are about our lives too so we should have a seat at the table.”

Everhart said she aims to improve housing and the quality of life in the Masten District.

“We have to make sure that, first of all, we’re taking care of our current home owners and we have to make sure that they are able to stay in their neighborhoods,” she said. “We also have to make sure that our renters are getting an opportunity to purchase a home.”

Everhart, the mother of Tops mass shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, has worked as an aide to State Senator Tim Kennedy.

“I have experience in knowing where to get funding from, where to get resources, who to reach out to for different things that our community needs.”

With winter weather approaching, Everhart said that she thinks Buffalo is better prepared this year due to officials having conversations after the deadly 2022 blizzard.

“I think, this year, what’s important is that you see all of our local elected officials banning together to make sure information is out there,” Everhart said. “Emergency preparedness classes are being held.”

Everhart will start her four-year term in January 2024.