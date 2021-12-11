“Zoo Lights” at the Buffalo Zoo canceled tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo has canceled its “Zoo Lights” event Saturday due to the high winds.

A Buffalo Zoo spokesperson said the decision to cancel was because of the High Wind Warning in effect for Erie County.

Anyone with tickets for December 11 will be allowed to use them any other night the event is running. All guests have to do is show their ticket at the Main Gate on an alternate date. Those who can’t attend another date can call the zoo for a refund at (716) 837-3900.