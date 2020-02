(WIVB)–Western New Yorkers are watching Buffalo on the big screen this weekend at North Park Theatre!



“Buffaloed” made it’s debut Sunday starring Zoey Deutch and written by Lockport native Brian Sacca. The movie is set in The Queen City and features several Buffalo references about the Bills and grain silos.

Even though the comedy-drama doesn’t show the most flattering view of The City of Good Neighbors, North Park Theater officials say the movie has had a good opening weekend.