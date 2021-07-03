Buffalonian Ronnie Hartman to take on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s very own Ronnie Hartman will try and eat as many hot dogs as he can Sunday when he takes part in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island.

The annual event is a 4th of July staple.

Hartman isn’t a lifelong Buffalonian but says the Queen City has always had his back.

Now Hartman wants to do whatever it takes Sunday on the national stage to bring the mustard belt home to Buffalo for his fans.

“I was a military brat, I was in the army myself I moved every 2-3 years of my life. I tell everyone I never had a home before until I moved to Buffalo 3 years ago. I love it here. Everyone has been great to me. I have a tattoo on me, I don’t know if you can see it. It is a chicken wing and the City of Buffalo. Gotta represent the 716. I am just so thankful for everyone in the City of Buffalo and for everyone supporting and behind me. I’m gonna go out there and do it big for them,” Ronnie Hartman said,

Hartman has never won this event yet.

He will have 10 minutes to eat all the hot dogs and buns he can stomach!

All the action starts at 12:30 Sunday on ESPN.