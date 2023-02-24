BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The sun was a welcome sight for Buffalonians Friday, but the temps are still low following thursday’s ice storm. Travel, especially for those on foot has been tricky.

If you drove around Buffalo Friday, you’ll see pedestrians taking to the streets to avoid iced-over sidewalks. Here in North Buffalo, many faced ice rink-like conditions just trying to catch the bus and run errands.

One woman at the corner of elmwood avenue and Amherst Street took matters into her own hands. She didn’t want to go on camera, but spent hours chipping away at the ice, making a path for people to safely walk to the bus stop.

Felipe Fontanez doesn’t have a car and walks everywhere.

He’s had a few close calls walking down the street.

“Downtown, Niagara Street, even right now, like two minutes before a car almost hit me because I gotta walk in the street. If I walk here, I’m gonna fall, you know, I don’t want to have an accident,” said Fontanez. “You know, and then if you get hit on the street, then they say ‘oh you were on the street,’ nothing you can do about it, so please do something for us, we need it.”

Mark Kubiniec owns Joe’s Service Center and spent the afternoon shoveling ice off his parking lot and city sidewalk. He said he keeps the sidewalk clear to be a good neighbor.

“Well, it would be nice if the city had a sidewalk clearing program like Rochester has and Pittsburgh has, and if it was thought through in advance,” said Kubiniec. “Rather than reacting every time there’s a storm like ‘oh my god it’s something different.”