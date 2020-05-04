1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo explains criteria for reopening, announces 1 million NYers have been tested Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo’s 2020 response rate is 43.2 percent, behind national response rate of 56.3 percent

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is reminding residents to complete their 2020 Census questionnaires.

As of Monday, the city’s Census response rate is at 43.2 percent, which is behind the national 56.3 percent response rate.

“Failure to achieve an accurate count can result in the City of Buffalo losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid that can be used for community programming,
education, infrastructure and much more,” a press release from the mayor’s office said Monday.

You can complete your questionnaire by visiting 2020Census.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss