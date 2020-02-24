Buffalo’s Catholic priests meet with Bishop Scharfenberger as bankruptcy decision looms

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Priests in the Diocese of Buffalo were invited to a meeting with Bishop Edward Scharfenberger on Monday. The meeting took place at St. Leo the Great on Sweet Home Rd. in Amherst.

Scharfenberger, the diocese’s temporary apostolic administrator, is currently mulling whether the diocese should declare for bankruptcy. The meeting included a discussion about what reorganization would look like if the diocese were to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a person who attended the meeting and spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

Just days after taking over diocesan leadership on December 4th, Scharfenberger said bankruptcy was likely, but that he wanted to consider all options first. The diocese is a defendant in hundreds of lawsuits related to sexual abuse.

The priests were met by a small group of protesters outside the church, including Siobhan O’Connor. O’Connor was the secretary to former Bishop Richard Malone who leaked classified material, helping to spark the scandal. She said the uncertainty of if and when the diocese will file for bankruptcy has taken a toll on victims of abuse.

“It continues to put this issue in their mind, sometimes every day,” O’Connor said. “When the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy last week, I got a lot of calls from survivors saying, ‘Is that going to happen now for the Diocese of Buffalo?’ It has seemed imminent for so long now that it puts the specter over them. They keep wondering when are they going to do it. Until they make that decision, it leaves them wondering and causes a lot of anxiety.”