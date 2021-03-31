Buffalo’s Dyngus Day parade still on with limitations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Dyngus Day parade is still happening this year in light of the pandemic, but it will look different than in years past.

Organizers say the event will be a car parade only this year, with a shortened route.

According to the Dyngus Day website, the number of parade participants in a vehicle will be limited in adherence to social distancing guidance.

The April 5 parade through Buffalo’s Historic Polonia District kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on their website and Facebook page.

Those wanting to participate in the parade can expect the following:

All participants will need to pre-register. There will be no day of registration.

Participants will be temperature screened at check-in with touchless electronic thermometers.

PPE and sanitizer will be available at check-in.

Pre-registered participants will be assigned lineup location after screening and spaced apart to conform with State mandates.

Once the lineup is completed parade will head west on Broadway for 10 blocks then disperse at Fillmore and Broadway.

Per Erie County parade restrictions vehicle caravans are allowed, as long as everyone stays inside the vehicle the whole time. The only exception is to take a bathroom break.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is reminding everyone that safety is still a top concern.

“So many of the great events that take place in Buffalo and Erie County again have been canceled or are going completely remote this year because we want to keep people safe,” Mayor Brown said.