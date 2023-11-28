BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s first measurable snowfall is set to arrive by 7 a.m. Wednesday, meaning a messier morning commute. So what steps are the city taking to make sure it is a safe one for all drivers?

“Same equipment, same driver, same operators are out in the city, so we know the city well, said City of Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton. “So, our equipment, we’ve been getting that ready, the plows have been on, and salt piles is in place. We’ve got 3, 000 tons in our Broadway garage available. We’ve got another 5,000 tons in storage off site.”

News 4’s 4Warn Weather team reports that the Southtowns will see snow beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, with snow then moving north and getting to downtown Buffalo, Amherst and Clarence by 7 a.m.

Marton says due to the timing, the main target of the city plows, at least in the early hours, will be main roadways.

“We’ll get some salt on the roads as soon as it starts coming down and get ready for it and we’ll move through mains, secondaries and residential. It won’t be one versus the other, because of the one to three inches, we got to hit those mains first to keep the thoroughfares moving. But we’ll be into the side streets quickly,” Marton said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says though “we are only forecasted to get a small amount of snow, the city wants to make sure residents are prepared.”

Brown is asking commuters to use caution and drive carefully, a sentiment that Marton echoed.

“From a residential standpoint, commuter standpoint, we’re just going to ask, please use caution,” Marton said. “This is the change in the season when a dry road is going to be a wet road, and a wet road is probably going to be a slick road. So extra time, extra space, slow down and give room to other motorists.”