Buffalo’s Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs wins $50,000 grand prize in small business contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo’s Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is the big winner of the Barclay Small Business, Big Wins contest.

The gourmet hotdog restaurant won Barclay’s grand prize of $50,000.

Earlier this month News 4 reported the restaurant was one of ten contenders nationwide competing for the financial boost.

Western New York residents rallied, voting online and put Frank in the top spot.

The restaurant shared their story through essays and photos. Like many others, they were forced to shut down in March because of the pandemic.

That didn’t stop the Co-owner Paul Tripi and his team of five other employees from giving back to the community. They began giving out free food to frontline workers.

In a media release from Barclay, Tripi said, “Things like this never happen to my brother [Frank] and I, We’re blessed to have had the opportunity, and we’re thankful for everyone involved.”

The restaurant says the money they’ve won is a meaningful relief for them and the community.

