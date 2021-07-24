Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race raises $50,000 for The Salvation Army

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Most Amazing race made a come-back this weekend. Last year racers were confined to their cars to complete the challenges, but this year they had the ability to participate in contests all around town for a good cause.

“There’s about 20 activities, so some teams might not get to all of them” explained Laurie Krajna, Director of Development for The Salvation Army. “It’s based on a point system. Once they complete a task they scan a QR code on the app. They get so many points and the team with the most points at noon is the winner of the thousand dollars first prize.”

Challenges included archery, birdhouse building, golf putting contests, and even a beer stein race at Hofbrauhaus.

News 4’s Kelsey Anderson and Gabrielle Mediak competed in the race. They said it was great to be back with some familiar faces.

“We’ve seen a lot of these teams the last few years, and we’ve gotten close to a lot of the people. It’s a race, but a lot of people get close. There’s a sense of community here,” said Anderson.

During a time when many are still recovering from the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, Krajna says The Salvation Army needs support now, more than ever before.

“We’re feeding more than 6 times the number of people, our homeless shelter is almost at capacity, we’re one of the only shelters in town that takes families and keeps them together so the support is needed more than ever, as we get through the covid pandemic,” said Krajna.

Krajna says more than $50,000 was raised thanks to the teams and sponsors.