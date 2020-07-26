Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race switched gears this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race didn’t happen this year due to the pandemic. Instead, people across western New York teamed up for Buffalo’s Most Amazing Scavenger Hunt Saturday morning.

“This year our Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race had to take a different twist so we are doing Buffalo’s Most Amazing Scavenger Hunt,” said Laurie Krajna, director of development at The Salvation Army.

The switch up isn’t slowing anyone down this year, as teams were on the hunt for clues around the city of Buffalo early Saturday morning.

“Our committee just didn’t want to cancel the event, they’re like we can do this! We just need to figure out how to do it and be safe and be distanced and wear masks so we started brainstorming road rallies and scavenger hunt,” said Krajna.

This is the fifth year The Salvation Army has had the event, but this covid- safe version is a first.

“Just to get outside is so nice,” said Courtney Bailen, who participated in the scavenger hunt.

This time around, teams rode in their own cars to try to solve 25 different challenges about Buffalo’s architecture and landmarks, such as the Forest Lawn cemetery.

“It’s interesting I’m liking it. Forest lawn is beautiful, gorgeous, it really is,” said Bailen.

“Most people have not been through Forest Lawn and seen some of the famous and legacy families that are there,” said Krajna.

News 4’s very own Gabrielle Mediak and Kelsey Anderson teamed up for the event.

So what are people learning? Aside from following directions —

“How many times did you circle around til your realized this is the place where you’re supposed to be? More or less how many people did we ask.”

Some people say they’re realizing how much they don’t know about the Queen City.

Organizers say the scavenger hunt is more than just having some family fun, but also safely supporting The Salvation Army’s mission.

“Some of the challenges incorporate our mission, like the bell ringing, teams had to have a bag of non perishable groceries that they’re dropping off at one of our food pantries which a lot of people might now have known about. Then maybe people, when it comes time to bell ring at holiday time, will think I can do that, I can do that and I know what it supports,” said Krajna.

If you missed this year, The Salvation Army says there’s a good chance they’ll have the amazing race and the scavenger hunt next year.