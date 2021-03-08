Buffalo’s Water Amnesty Program extended to June 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Water Authority is extending its Water Amnesty Program to eligible city residents through June 30.

The program waives late fees and interest for people who have had their service turned off due to delinquent payments.

The Water Amnesty program, which was implemented in 2020, will:

· Forgive interest and penalties associated with account balance, forgive the meter fee, and forgive any charge related to a burst meter if applicable;

· Require the homeowner to sign up for a 12-month plan to repay the past due amount;

· Allow the installation of advanced reading technology meter; and

· Enroll in automatic monthly billing so residents can continue to make timely payments and remain current on their bill

You can enroll here or call (716) 847-1065.