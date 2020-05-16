Buffalo’sJuneteenth Festival goes virtual during pandemic

1  of  3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Organizers for the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo announced Saturday that the annual celebration will be held virtually this year. “Free and Clear; the Evolution of Juneteenth” will run June 6 – June 21 with virtual events held June 13-14.

“We want the internet community, our sponsors, committees, and all Festival supporters to enjoy the festival, while watching on the web, but eating their fish, ribs, and fresh fruits and veggies, on their own front porches, or backyards,” said Jennifer Strickland, festival board member and public relations chair.

The event can be streamed on Facebook (Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival and Juneteenth Festival, Inc), Instagram, YouTube, and juneteenthofbuffalo.com.

For more information on how to submit your request to participate in this year’s virtual festival, please email juneteenthfestivalinc@gmail.com.

