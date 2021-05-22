Burstein emphasizes new NYS mask rules for kids at daycare and summer camp wasn’t a county decision

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re continuing to press for answers as to why New York State is now requiring kids ages two and up to wear masks most of the day at daycare and summer camp.

On Saturday — State Senator Sean Ryan joined a growing list of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for Governor Cuomo to change the new rule.

News 4 asked Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein “why now?” When young children haven’t had to do this before.

“That is a great question for the New York State Health Department that wrote that policy, said Dr. Burstein.

“I would encourage parents of kids to talk to their pediatrician if they have question about their child’s health. Around masks, around COVID, around vaccine, around any healthcare question, your pediatrician is a great source of information.”

Dr. Burstein emphasized this is a state rule, not a county rule. She says Erie County is only in charge of case finding and contact tracing

Numbers from the Erie County Health Department show that since April 1, more than 1,000 kids under the age of 10 have tested positive for COVID-19.