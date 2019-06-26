Businesses step in to clean up Delaware Park after Corporate Challenge damage

Crews will soon start restoring the turf at Delaware Park, almost two weeks after the Corporate Challenge left a lot of damage in the area.

No, that’s not a new pond in the middle of Delaware Park. It’s what left of the damage following the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge.

“Everyone was coming together to say how can we fix this, how can we make it better, instead of pointing fingers as to how it happened,” said Joel Feroleto, council member for the Delaware district.

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy says heavy rain the day of the race is to blame. Several businesses are now helping to clean up Mother Nature’s muddy mess, including JP Morgan Chase, Strategic Financial Solutions, Ingram Micro, Curbell, Hunt Real Estate, GHD and Labatt USA.

“For me personally, I live close to here. It was pretty powerful when Ryan, our CEO, told me we were doing this. It meant a lot to me,” said Andy Pyne of Strategic Financial Solutions.

Officials say the damage will take weeks to fix. That’s because nearly 60,000 square feet including two golf holes were damaged. Next week crews will start sodding the area. The restoration is expected to wrap up by the Fall.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.



Crockatt says restoring the area will cost about $25,000. It’ll happen in two phases — the first includes sodding and once the weather cools down, crews will re-seed certain areas.

“We have had some consultation with a professional sports turf company through Elbers Landscaping and they have made recommendations to us on how we can treat the turf to be a bit more durable in the future,” said Crockatt.

The restoration project will be done in more than enough time for the 40th Anniversary of the Corporate Challenge next June.